Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are wondering "who celebrates Christmas in July" after a buck was found tangled up in a string of lights.
The male deer was discovered in Woodland Park with a string of decorative lights tangled in his antlers in what officials say were hanging too low.
Parks and wildlife officials ask Colorado homeowners to be considerate of wildlife by taking down sports nets after use, removing low-hanging yard decor, and following other tips.
Who celebrates Christmas in July? Someone in #WoodlandPark. And these lights were so low this buck became tangled in them. Puh-LEASE be considerate of #wildlife. Remove low-hanging yard decor. Take down sports nets after games, practices. Animals are trapped and hurt often. pic.twitter.com/PpLoIVCSRA— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 30, 2021
Decorative lights should be attached directly to structures or strung at least eight feet off the ground. Avoid loosely hanging lights over shrubbery or wrapping lights around tree trunks.
Read more about living with wildlife in Colorado from Colorado Parks and Wildlife here. If you have conflict issues involving big game species, you should contact your local Colorado Parks and Wildlife office. Big game species include deer, elk, pronghorn, sheep, goats, bear, and moose.
