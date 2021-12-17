In the final days of 2021, stargazers will be dazzled by the brightest comet of the year, as it trails through the night sky.
Comet C/2021 A1, or Comet Leonard made a close pass to earth on December 12.
"Before its approach, it was visible only in the early morning sky, but its journey has now made it more prominent in the evening sky, making it a target for backyard stargazers," AccuWeather meteorologist Brian Lada said in a report on Thursday.
Meteorologists predict that the comet will be visible through December, but will get dimmer each day.
Comet Leonard will be easiest to see with telescope, but in clear skies, it might be visible to the naked eye.
The comet can be seen directly below Venus after sunset and will travel left of Venus by Christmas, according to Accuweather.
"Even with the help of a telescope or binoculars, it will look like a fuzzy green star with a small tail," Lada said.
Though it may not look like much, seeing Comet Leonard is a once in a lifetime opportunity. Officials believe it wont pass Earth again for another 80,000 years.
