In this aerial photo released by Xinhua News Agency, the Mount Qomolangma, also known as Mount Everest, base camp is seen on May 25, 2020. China will draw a “separation line” atop Mount Everest to prevent the coronavirus from being spread by climbers ascending from Nepal's side of the mountain, Chinese state media reported Monday, May 10, 2010. (Purbu Zhaxi/Xinhua via AP)