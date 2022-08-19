Officials from the Douglas County Health Department in Omaha, Nebraska, have confirmed that a brain-eating amoeba is to blame for the death of a child who went swimming in the Elkhorn River earlier this week.
According to officials, the boy went swimming on Sunday, when he likely came in contact with an amoeba called the Naegleria fowleri.
"Naegleria fowleri infects people when water containing the ameba enters the body through the nose. This typically occurs when people go swimming or diving in warm freshwater places, like lakes and rivers," the CDC website says.
Humans cannot contract the amoeba from drinking contaminated water.
Naegleria fowleri can be found around the world, and typically thrive in warm bodies of water, hot springs, and poorly maintained swimming pools, according to the CDC.
After entering the body it causes an infection called Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM) to form in the brain. According to the CDC, PAM rapidly destroys brain tissue, and causes the brain to swell. The infection is almost always fatal.
"Plugging the nose, avoiding submerging the head and/or avoiding water entering the nose, avoiding stirring up sediment, and avoiding fresh water sources during later summer weeks when water temperatures rise and water levels decrease can reduce the risk of PAM," the Douglas County Health Department in Omaha said in a news release.
"Activities that allow or force water into the nose, eyes, or mouth, such as water skiing and high-speed tubing increase the risk."
According to the CDC, once inside the body, the infection caused by the amoeba destroys brain tissue, causing the brain to swell and leading to death. It has more than a 97 percent fatality rate with 154 known cases between 1962 and 2021. Only four infected people have survived and it is unclear is any sort of treatment actually works.
