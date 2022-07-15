A 4-year-old boy was critically injured and later died after a large tree fell on him on Friday morning, according to officials from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.
The incident occurred at 6300 South Jay Way in Lakewood, at about 9:30 AM. The boy was immediately rushed to a hospital with critical injuries, officials said.
Officials later announced the boy's death, calling the incident "nothing more than a tragic accident," implying no foul play or wrongdoing.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.