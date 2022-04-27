UPDATE [4:10 PM]: Authorities have identified the remains that were found and determined that they were scattered intentionally by the family of the deceased. No foul play is suspected. Read more here.
According to the Saguache County Sheriff's Office, possible human bones were found charred near North Crestone Campground, found along County Road 71 in Crestone. The bones appeared to be burnt or cremated and were mixed with ash.
The coroner collected the bones and is working with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations for possible identification.
At this time, the bones are not believed to belong to Suzanne Morphew or Kristal Reisinger, a resident of Crestone who went missing in 2016 after being seen at a local drum circle.
One missing person that wasn't addressed in the press release was Jenifer Ann Driver, who was last seen at the North Crestone Campground in October 2021 with a member of the Love Has Won spiritual group, believed to have left for a hike to North Crestone Lake.
Officials have not made any indication that this case is related to the woman that was last seen in the same area, nor have they specified whether or not the bones are believed to belong to a female.
North Crestone Campground is found just north of the tiny and remote town San Luis Valley town of Crestone, which is known for attracting an eclectic collection of spiritual groups. The population is about 200, but the town serves as a hub for outdoor recreation travelers visiting Colorado's Sangre de Cristo mountain range.
Anyone with information regarding the bones that were collected are asked to contact the Saguache County Sheriff's Office at 719-655-2544.
