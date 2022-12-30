Charges are pending related to a missing dog that was found dead on Wednesday near the Town of Hot Sulphur Springs, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office. The dog was first reported missing by its owners on Monday.
"An initial investigation by law enforcement and the family and friends of the dog, showed that the electronic collar the dog was wearing indicated its last known location. The electronic collar was later located without the dog near Highway 40 and Kinney Creek," a release from the sheriff's office reads.
On Wednesday, officers applied for a search warrant at a location of interest. The dog was found dead at the location.
"The dog’s body has been returned to the owners. This incident remains an active investigation and the case will be presented to the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office for potential charges," the release said.
No further information regarding the circumstances of this incident have been made available, including what charges are being considered and for whom. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 970-725-3343.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.