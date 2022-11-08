Formal charges have been filed against the woman who survived being hit by a train while detained in a police vehicle, as well as against the two officers that were on the scene when the collision occurred, according to a Monday news release from the Weld County District Attorney's Office.
The incident occurred on September 16 at around 7:30 PM. Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, 20, was reported to police for allegedly being involved in a road rage incident that involved a gun. She was later detained in a police cruiser that was parked on train tracks. While officers cleared out her vehicle, a train came and collided with the police cruiser while Rios-Gonzalez was in the back seat. She survived, but suffered serious injuries.
Today, Rios-Gonzalez was charged with one count of felony menacing.
"On or about September 16, 2022, Yareni Anahi Rios-Gonzalez, by any threat or physical action unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly placed or attempted to place Colten Breckenfelder in fear of imminent serious bodily injury by the use of a firearm," the release said.
The two officers that were involved in the crash, Jordan Steinke and Pablo Vasquez, are each facing several charges as a result of the collision.
Steinke is charged with criminal attempt to commit manslaughter, second degree assault, and reckless endangerment.
"Jordan Steinke unlawfully, feloniously, and recklessly caused serious bodily injury to Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, by means of a deadly weapon, namely: locomotive," the attorney's office said.
Vasquez is facing charges of obstructing a highway or other passageway, careless driving, parking where prohibited, and five counts of reckless endangerment.
The three defendants have each been issued a summons and were not arrested. The days that they are expected to appear in court have not yet been announced.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(3) comments
I think that woman has been punished enough.
That woman's going to "own" that dept soon....
Anyone who parks on a railroad crossing must have their mental health evaluated. Anyone wearing a badge immediately disqualifies themselves from law enforcement.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.