The owner of a large dog that attacked a woman at a Home Depot store in Evergreen has been identified and charged, according to an update from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
Animal control officers responded to the store on March 31.
"The dog owners asked the customer to give the dog a treat, explaining to the customer that they were training the dog. The customer agreed and gave the dog the treat, and then the dog bit the customer in the face," officials said.
While the employees of the store were trying to help the victim, the owner and the dog reportedly fled the scene. The victim's injuries were serious and she will have to undergo facial surgery.
"We appreciate the public's interest in this case and would like to clarify that dog owners are responsible for their pets' actions. The owner would be held accountable for restitution or in the event of any enforcement action," said in an update Thursday.
According to the sheriff's office, the owner has been charged with misdemeanor Dog Biting Off the Owner's Premises/ Under Owner's Control.
The office has also reported that the dog will be subject to a 10-day quarantine to be sure that it is not showing symptoms of rabies.
(4) comments
The owner isn't at fault, the trainer is. I may know that trainer. We used someone in Evergreen that wanted us to take our dog to that Home Depot because they allow dogs in the store. We thought the dog wasn't ready. Instead we switched to a more experienced dog trainer who had to retrain the dog because the original trainer wasn't catching on to the sublties of our dog's anxiety. Apparently one only needs 15 hours of course work to become a dog trainer. That is ridiculous. A dog trainer needs far more education than that. The trainer needs to be on top of what they are doing.
The dog owner should be euthanized not the dog. Dogs dont belong in stores. The owner instigated the incident.
"According to the sheriff's office, the owner has been charged with misdemeanor Dog Biting Off the Owner's Premises/ Under Owner's Control."
What about leaving the scene of their animals' attack!
Quarantined in case it has rabies????? WTF. How about euthanized due to aggressiveness. This should be the only outcome for the dog.
