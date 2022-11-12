Formal charges have been filed against the firefighter that was reportedly driving the truck that hit and killed a woman in Colorado Springs last month, according to a Friday news release.
The crash occurred on October 16 at around 3 PM at Dorchester Park, which located near Nevada Avenue and Interstate 25. Crews from the Colorado Springs Fire Department were responding to reports of a tree stump on fire at the park when the accident happened.
A brush truck, driven by Firefighter 1st Class Wesley Cosgrove, collided with a woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cosgrove was charged with careless driving resulting in death, a traffic misdemeanor that could result in up to a year in jail and/or fines.
An investigation is ongoing.
