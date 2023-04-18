Charges have been filed against an 83-year-old man from Park County for allegedly starting the Badge Creek Fire, which was sparked on April 12.
According to a news release from the Park County Sheriff's Office, there is probable cause to suspect that Robert L. Heneghan, started the fire in his back yard.
The fire grew to around 40 acres in size and caused property damage, forced evacuations, and injured a firefighter.
Heneghan is now facing Fourth Degree Arson Charges and is expected to appear in court on May 15.
“We are seeking criminal charges and will to the fullest extent of the law. Again, this fire was preventable. We remind the public that the county is in a Stage 1 Fire Ban which prohibits open flames, ashes or heat sources. We must all be more vigilant and think twice before working with anything outdoors that can create a spark,” said Sheriff McGraw in the release.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.