Yesterday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife challenged the public to guess how many Kokanee Salmon were held in a massive net, with potential answers ranging from 100 to over 1,000. According to the department, the reason the salmon were collected is for this year's spawning efforts at Wolford Reservoir in Grand County.
It's Election Day, and we wanted to have a little fun. We want you to vote on the number of Kokanee Salmon you think are in the net.— CPW NW Region (@CPW_NW) November 8, 2022
Cast your vote in the poll below (2nd tweet). If you're feeling lucky, leave a comment with what you think is the exact number of Kokanee. pic.twitter.com/HpYj0FmWeZ
A second video captured the depth of the net.
With a little more than an hour left to cast your vote (guess) in our Kokanee Salmon poll, we thought we'd share one more video to help show the depth of the net.— CPW NW Region (@CPW_NW) November 8, 2022
Make sure you cast your vote! pic.twitter.com/ZB0EASDxg5
How many salmon would you guess are in the net?
The answer is below if you keep scrolling, but here's a close-up image of the fish while you ponder the question.
Have your answer?
There are 813 salmon in the net!
As of November 7, 1,750,092 eggs have been collected from 2,689 females that have been captured at Wolford.
Below, find a video of an official explaining how the process works:
In this video, Aquatic Biologist Jon Ewert explains how they have been collecting Kokanee for this year's spawning efforts at Wolford Reservoir.— CPW NW Region (@CPW_NW) November 9, 2022
As of Nov. 7, the total number of eggs collected is 1,750,092 from 2,689 females at Wolford. pic.twitter.com/NEqOxmicAX
