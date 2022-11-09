Image: Colorado Parks and Wildlife (screenshot)

Image: Colorado Parks and Wildlife (screenshot)

Yesterday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife challenged the public to guess how many Kokanee Salmon were held in a massive net, with potential answers ranging from 100 to over 1,000. According to the department, the reason the salmon were collected is for this year's spawning efforts at Wolford Reservoir in Grand County.

A second video captured the depth of the net.

How many salmon would you guess are in the net?

The answer is below if you keep scrolling, but here's a close-up image of the fish while you ponder the question.

Image: Colorado Parks and Wildlife (screenshot)

Image: Colorado Parks and Wildlife (screenshot)

Have your answer?

There are 813 salmon in the net!

As of November 7, 1,750,092 eggs have been collected from 2,689 females that have been captured at Wolford.

Below, find a video of an official explaining how the process works:

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.