Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Ranger Tiffany took to Twitter to share another incredible video on Saturday.
This time, the video shows a number of mountain lions passing a trail camera in the foothills of Colorado.
Look closely, because some lions can only be identified by their large glowing eyes.
The only clue? There are more than two lions in this video.
How many cats do you count?— Ranger Tiffany (@RangerTMcCauley) October 30, 2021
Hint: more than 🐱🐱 pic.twitter.com/0pXYBLwqZ0
This is a fairly rare sighting, because mountain lions are typically solitary animals. It's likely that this group are a familial unit, and several of the cats are younger than two years old.
