Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) took to Twitter on Saturday to share a photo of a young mountain lion hiding in plain sight. Did you spot it?
Mountain lions are solitary animals that are rarely seen in the wild. They are not typically interested in humans, and are most active at dawn and at night.
"Mountain lions are generally calm, quiet, and elusive. They tend to live in remote, primitive country with plentiful deer and adequate cover. Such conditions exist in mountain subdivisions, urban fringes, and open spaces. Recently, the number of mountain lion/human interactions has increased," according to CPW.
Can you spot the wildlife in this photo? pic.twitter.com/JI8rGCUYI4— CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) June 25, 2022
When you live in mountain lion country it is important to keep a close eye on your pets and children when they are outside.
While mountain lions are unlikely to attack humans, it's important to respect their space.
If you see a mountain lion, CPW recommends that you do not approach the animal. Instead, remain calm, back away slowly, do all you can to appear larger, and if the lion becomes aggressive—fight back.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Two mountain lion stories in one day's collection. The residential developments are squeezing the deer and the lions from their natural free-flowing patterns. Time for humanity to get a grip and stop the reproduction! EVERYTHING is the fault of humanity's greed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.