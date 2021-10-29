Once again, I got a reminder that wildlife is never far in Colorado.
Up early for a morning run, I glanced into my backyard and spotted two eyes staring back at me. I snapped a picture.
Take a look at the photo below. Can you spot the lurking bobcat?
The bobcat immediately froze when it saw me, caught mid-stalk and likely wondering if it had been seen and what my next move would be.
Here's a shot that's slightly more zoomed in.
Still can't see the bobcat in the photo above?
Here's another image that might make it a bit easier.
Living with bobcats can mean taking extra precautions to ensure that your pets and children are safe. Make sure they are supervised when outside and remember that it's generally a good idea to make sure an area is clear of possible threats prior to entering the backyard space.
While a bobcat attack on an adult is highly unlikely, bobcats have been known to attack both pets and children in Colorado. In one incident, in April, a 5-year-old had a scary encounter with a bobcat in a Castle Rock backyard, caught on video.
