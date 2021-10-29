Can you spot the lurking bobcat in this photo? Photo Credit: Spencer McKee

Can you spot the stalking bobcat in this photo? Photo Credit: Spencer McKee

Once again, I got a reminder that wildlife is never far in Colorado.

Up early for a morning run, I glanced into my backyard and spotted two eyes staring back at me. I snapped a picture.

Take a look at the photo below. Can you spot the lurking bobcat?

Can you spot the lurking bobcat in this photo? Photo Credit: Spencer McKee

Can you spot the lurking bobcat in this photo? Photo Credit: Spencer McKee

The bobcat immediately froze when it saw me, caught mid-stalk and likely wondering if it had been seen and what my next move would be.

Here's a shot that's slightly more zoomed in.

This image has a bit more zoom on it. Can you spot it now? Photo Credit: Spencer McKee.

This image has a bit more zoom on it. Can you spot it now? Photo Credit: Spencer McKee.

Still can't see the bobcat in the photo above?

Here's another image that might make it a bit easier.

Here's a close-up that gives you a better idea of where to look. Photo Credit: Spencer McKee.

Here's a close-up that gives you a better idea of where to look. Photo Credit: Spencer McKee.

RELATED: Can you spot the mountain lion stalking prey in this photo?

Living with bobcats can mean taking extra precautions to ensure that your pets and children are safe. Make sure they are supervised when outside and remember that it's generally a good idea to make sure an area is clear of possible threats prior to entering the backyard space.

While a bobcat attack on an adult is highly unlikely, bobcats have been known to attack both pets and children in Colorado. In one incident, in April, a 5-year-old had a scary encounter with a bobcat in a Castle Rock backyard, caught on video.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.