It's officially deer fawning season in Colorado and Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) wants to remind those in the state to leave fawns alone, even when they are spotted without a parent.
According to CPW, does can leave fawns alone for hours at a time while they feed.
"Fawns are born without a scent. And their fur provides excellent camouflage. They can hide in plain sight. In fact, they lie like statues, perfectly still, as predators walk right past. Their does will stay away to lure predators far from the fawns," CPW said in a tweet.
The fawn in the video below was born just hours before being left alone for the first time, according to CPW.
When a human touches or picks a fawn up, they get covered in human odors. This could make them more vulnerable to predators.
If you believe a fawn has been abandoned, contact CPW. Do not attempt to help the fawn yourself.
We think it is just the on other side of bird bath at 11:00 o'clock! How ever because I am an artist I guess there are two other places that could be optic illusions too! We wonder if person who sent this could please let us know out of curiosity? Jess & Shane
