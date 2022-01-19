Fans of Arapahoe Basin were given the chance to take home a piece of history last week when a chair from the original Pallivicini ski lift was auctioned off to benefit the Community Foundation Boulder County Wildfire Fund.
While most of those interested in the chair tapped out after the leading bid rose above $6,000, two bidders – one reportedly from Niwot, Colorado and another Dana Point, California – went back and forth until the final price reached $18,500.04.
According to Arapahoe Basin, the winning bidder ultimately donated $20,000 to the wildfire relief fund, adding to $10,000 donated to the fund by the resort.
The Pallavicini lift has been called "the black jewel in the crown of the Basin," known for offering access to some of the most extreme terrain at the ski area. The final season for the lift was 2019 to 2020, with it being replaced the following summer.
Donations can be made to the Boulder county Wildfire Fund here.
