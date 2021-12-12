As 2021 creeps to a close, its time to start thinking about how you plan on ringing in the New Year.
This year, Denver's Union Station is hosting a " glamorous soirée," inspired by the Orient Express.
"Guests will be transported to an age of timeless nostalgia and boundless romance," organizers said in a press release.
"Step aboard as we depart Venice for an enchanting adventure to arrive in Paris just before the stroke of midnight, with everyone enjoying a glass of Chandon Brut bubbles for the midnight countdown toast," the release said.
The event will begin at 8 PM on December 31, and will continue on until 2022.
There are 3 tiers of tickets that include different levels of upgrades. Here is how the press release described each experience.
THE MAIN CABIN - $95 per guest
- Usher in 2022 with exquisite décor, alluring music and an immersive photo studio evoking a Grand Suite on the Orient Express. Guests in the Main Cabin will receive a train ticket to be punched when traveling to the Venice Bar and Paris Bar to redeem one complimentary Negroni and one St Germain Spritz at each location. Guests will also delight in an immersive travel experience gazing out the windows of the Main Cabin, including a truly inimitable fireworks display that will erupt over the Eiffel at midnight.
THE BAR CAR AT THE COOPER LOUNGE - $175 per guest
- An elevated New Year’s Eve experience overlooking the Great Hall, guests in the Cooper Lounge Bar Car will enjoy luxurious reserved lounge seating, a Venetian and a Parisian cocktail and a glass of Ruinart champagne at midnight. Bar Car patrons can partake in delicious hors d’oeuvres such as caviar, fresh oysters, and an aperitif cart. Guests of the Bar Car will have open access to the Main Cabin.
THE DINING CAR - $250 per guest
- Salute! Tchin tchin! Bon appetit! For the most luxurious Union Station Orient Express experience, arrive one hour early for an exquisite dinner starting at 7 p.m. in an exclusive venue complete with live music. Dining Car guests can indulge in a lavish dinner buffet, passed lite bites and desserts, as well as a comprehensive open bar with unlimited premium cocktails and Gaston Chiquet Cuvée Tradition Brut Champagne. Guests of the Dining Car will have open access to the Main Cabin as well.
Guests will be required to show proof of vaccination to take part in this event, the release said.
For more information of to buy tickets visit Denver Union Station website, here.
