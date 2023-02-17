The 18th annual Bighorn Sheep Day is returning to the Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center in Colorado Springs on February 18 from 10 AM to 2 PM.
The event, which is free to attend, will feature wildlife viewing stations, live animals, nature walks, educational booths, and giveaways, according to an announcement from the city of Colorado Springs. Its goal is to celebrate the roughly 130-member herd that resides in an old quarry area near Garden of the Gods park.
The sheep that can be spotted at Garden of the Gods are members of the Rampart Herd, which has a long, storied history in Colorado.
In the late 1800s, bighorn sheep in Colorado were facing extinction due to disease and overhunting. By 1885, market hunting for bighorn sheep was banned in the state.
"The Rampart bighorn sheep originally were destined for release on Pikes Peak, but the truck carrying them from Tarryall in 1946 broke down in Green Mountain Falls. So the drivers simply released the 14 sheep on board, hoping they would head up the mountain. Instead, they found their way north and east to the Rampart Range," according to CPW.
The resilient group dodged fate a second time, when they were caught on a railroad as an ore train approached. Only one sheep was killed in that collision, according to CPW. The herd eventually migrated to the west side of Colorado Springs, and can often be spotting at the park.
If you want to learn more about the herd, or possibly check them out for yourself, you can find information about 'Bighorn Sheep Day' here.
