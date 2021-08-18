Mountain travelers are being warned that Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon – which is now open – could close again as heavy rains are expected to fall over western Colorado.
A flash flood watch has been issued Wednesday for parts of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon. Heavy rains are expected over the Grizzly Creek burn scar, which could put the interstate back under another safety closure.
"If a debris flow or mudslides occurs during the warning, I-70 will be closed for a longer period of time," reads a travel alert from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).
In the event the forecast turns from a watch to warning, CDOT will implement a 17-mile closure of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon to keep mountain travelers safe from potential mudslides and debris flows. These closure points will include exit 133 (Dotsero) to exit 116 (Glenwood Springs).
Mountain travelers are being advised to plan ahead and familiarize themselves with approved alternate routes. Motorists can seek the northern alternate route via Steamboat Springs or wait out the Flash Flood Warning at a location off Interstate 70.
Mudslides swept across Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon at the end of July, leaving behind extensive damage. Road repairs and cleanup efforts left the interstate closed for the entire first half of August.
One lane of traffic is currently open in both directions of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, according to CDOT, but permanent repairs to the interstate could last until after Thanksgiving.
Today, I visited Glenwood Canyon to survey the damage to I-70 from the mudslides.— Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) August 16, 2021
70 million pounds of debris has been hauled out in 3,000 truckloads.
I’m grateful for @ColoradoDOT’s tremendous effort to open the highway. pic.twitter.com/ZmAGIfyPLj
Interstate 70 is one of the main routes to the mountains. The interstate connects Grand Junction and Denver to several mountain towns including Breckenridge, Vail, and Aspen.
Editor's Note: Visit the Colorado Department of Transportation's Travel Center for updates to road conditions and closures in Colorado. Visit the National Weather Service to check for any flash flood advisories, watches, or warnings currently in effect across the state.
