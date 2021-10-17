The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is seeking to hire more snowplow drivers as winter weather makes it way to the state.
In an article by Summit Daily, CDOT spokesperson Bob Wilson reported that there are about 191 open positions with the department statewide.
So what does this mean for road conditions this winter?
If the positions are not filled it may take plow drivers a bit longer to clear roads than when they are fully staffed, but CDOT officials are confident that the work will get done, according a report by 9News.
The department is currently hiring both permanent and seasonal snowplow drivers.
"Positions are available in regions across the state, including the Denver Metro area, the I-70 mountain corridor and other mountain areas, the Front Range, the Western Slope and the Eastern Plains. Target cities include Crook, Denver, Idaho Springs, Joes, La Veta, Leadville, New Raymer, Silverton, Telluride, Vail Pass, Walden, Yampa and many others," the CDOT website reads.
If you are interested in applying or would like more information visit the CDOT website.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.