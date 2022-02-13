The Summit County Open Space and Trails Department has been awarded a $50,000 grant by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) to help fund the Quandary Peak Shuttle program, according to a Friday news release from the county.
“Summit County is grateful for CDOT’s support of this project and is pleased to be a recipient of the Transportation Demand Management Innovation grant for the 2022 season. With these funds, Summit County Government will be able to improve upon last year’s pilot program, assess shuttle operations and address parking lot and trailhead improvements in the area,” said County Commissioner Josh Blanchard.
Between July and October of 2021, visitors to Quandary Peak and the McCullough Gulch Trail System had to make online parking reservations, or opt for using the free shuttle from Breckenridge.
The county cited illegal parking incidents, trailhead congestion, and access for emergency vehicles as the reason for implementing the pilot program.
“The Demand Management Innovation grant will help further the County’s goal to reduce single occupancy vehicle trips to popular trailheads, and increase equitable access to the incredible outdoor experiences Summit County has to offer," he said.
The Quandary Peak free shuttle route begins at the Breckenridge Airport Road Lot, and runs from 5:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., 7 days a week. The shuttle returns on a thirty-minute loop.
"Quandary Peak is the most visited 14er in Colorado and frequently sees major parking congestion, often resulting in blocked access to neighborhoods and blocked passageways for emergency vehicles," the release said.
"The shuttle helped meet Summit County sustainability goals by reducing vehicle traffic on roads, and helped to provide equitable access to these trailheads by removing barriers of cost and need for a personal vehicle to access. The shuttle served 21,000 riders last season, and greatly reduced congestion in the area," it said.
For more information visit the Summit County Quandary Peak Parking and Shuttle Pilot Program webpage, here.
