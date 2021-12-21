The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is anticipating heavy holiday traffic on Interstate 70 through the rest of the month, according to a Tuesday press release.
A total of 290,026 vehicles were counted traveling through Eisenhower and Johnson Memorial Tunnels in 2019. The following year, CDOT counted 254,146 vehicles in the same areas.
The drop was likely, in part, due to the many travel restrictions and requirements in place during the pre-vaccine era of the COVID-19 pandemic, with restrictions now looser around Colorado in late 2022.
"Traffic on Interstate 70 west from Denver is expected to be heavy on Thursday, Friday, and the days following Christmas. Heavier than normal traffic should be anticipated on eastbound I-70 on Saturday, Jan. 1, and Sunday, Jan. 2, especially between Vail and the Denver area from mid-morning until late afternoon," the release said.
Drivers may also see increased traffic levels along the Front Range, CDOT said.
"The holiday season is a busy time for travel, as Coloradans and visitors spend time with family and friends and explore our beautiful great outdoors,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew in the release.
"During this busy time especially, please drive like lives depend on it. We must all be prepared for weather forecasts and road conditions, and especially mindful of the importance of driving sober in times of festive celebration. Let's end 2021 safely and protect one another as we enter 2022," she said.
For official updates on road conditions visit CDOT's online travel tool, here.
