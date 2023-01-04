The Colorado Bureau of Investigations issued the state's first Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) on Tuesday for 27-year-old Wanbli Vigil.
Vigil was last seen near the the 3400 block of Knox Court in the Denver on December 29 at around 2 PM. At that time, he was reportedly wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt.
The full alert can be found below:
The @DenverPolice requested a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for Wanbli Vigil. Please call police with information. pic.twitter.com/X6be1nEXDr— CBI (@CBI_Colorado) January 3, 2023
No further information has been made available at this time.
The Missing Indigenous Person Alert program is made possible by the passage of Senate Bill 22-150, which requires department of public safety to work with federal, state, tribal, and local law enforcement agencies to improve the investigation of missing and murdered indigenous people cases in Colorado.
"This is the first under the banner of MIPA but there was a missing endangered out of Vallecito that we emphasized that the woman was indigenous late last year. We couldn't issue the alert as a MIPA because the alert was still in the rulemaking process and not live," according to CBI's chief of staff Susan Medina.
