DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — A teenager who was missing for two months before his body was found down a steep hillside in southwest Colorado died of hypothermia.
The Durango Herald reports the cause of 18-year-old Luke Starling’s death was initially unclear after an autopsy in April, but further examination determined he suffered from exposure to the cold. Starling walked away from his home Feb. 6, just days before his 19th birthday.
Searches were unsuccessful until after a neighbor realized his doorbell camera had captured the teen walking past his house. That helped authorities determine which way Starling was headed.
His remains were found in steep terrain southwest of Durango.
The La Plata County coroner’s office says Starling’s blood-alcohol content was 0.165%, about twice Colorado’s legal limit for driving. He also had cannabis in his system.
