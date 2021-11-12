A man found deceased in Colorado's Blue River on Friday, October 29 has been identified as 34-year-old Brett McCarney of Breckenridge.
Police initially responded to the discovery of McCarney's body at about 1:16 PM, along with members of the local fire protection district. The body was found in Breckenridge's Warrior's Mark neighborhood, which is located southwest of the intersection of Boreas Pass Road and Highway 9, in the southern corner of the town.
The cause of death was deemed to be accidental drowning.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.