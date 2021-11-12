Blue River in Breckenridge, Colorado. Photo Credit: skibreck (iStock).

A man found deceased in Colorado's Blue River on Friday, October 29 has been identified as 34-year-old Brett McCarney of Breckenridge.

Police initially responded to the discovery of McCarney's body at about 1:16 PM, along with members of the local fire protection district. The body was found in Breckenridge's Warrior's Mark neighborhood, which is located southwest of the intersection of Boreas Pass Road and Highway 9, in the southern corner of the town.

The cause of death was deemed to be accidental drowning.

