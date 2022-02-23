A displaced tabby cat that sustained severe burns in the Boulder County Marshall Fire has been reunited with his owner and his name.
According to the Humane Society of Boulder Valley, 'Boots' is back with his owner, "safe and warm, where he belongs." This reunion takes place after Boots was mistaken to be another cat that a different family was missing. Severe burns from the fire had left many of his distinguishing features unrecognizable, later revealing that he had been misidentified as he healed.
While Boots survived the Marshall Fire, that wasn't actually when he went missing. According to his owner, Boots had been missing for about a year prior to the blaze.
Watch the video of the two being reunited below:
The Humane Society of Boulder Valley continues to play a role in helping the local community after the Marshall Fire did heavy damage in towns of Superior and Louisville, destroying more than 1,000 homes. More information about the organization can be found here.
