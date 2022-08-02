Are you fond of furry feline friends? If you love them enough to base your housing on it, one Colorado city should be on your radar.
According to a recent data crunch from LawnStarter, Fort Collins, Colorado is the 5th-best place in the country to be a cat owner. Their analysis considered 14 different metrics across four different categories, including access to cats, access to cat care, cat-friendly housing options, and affordability. Individual metrics spanned topics like number of local cat sitters, number of rentals that allow cats, and the average cost for local cat insurance.
When it came to the 'care access' category of data, Fort Collins ranked 4th – its highest rank in any category. Otherwise, the city ranked 94th in terms of 'cat access,' 66th in terms of cat-friendly housing, and 74th in terms of 'cat affordability.' One specific metric where the city performed exceptionally well was having the most cat sitters per 100,000, ranking 2nd nationwide.
Elsewhere in the state, Colorado Springs ranked 21st nationally, Denver ranked 26th, Lakewood ranked 41st, Aurora ranked 115th, and Thornton ranked 136th.
See the full list and methodology here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.