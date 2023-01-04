The case regarding the murders of Kylen Schulte and Crystal Beck Turner has been closed in Grand County, Utah. The victims were killed while camping in the La Sal Mountains near Moab after they had expressed concern about a 'creepy' person near their campsite. They were later found shot to death.
According to the Office of the Grand County Sheriff, the person suspected of killing the women is Adam Pinkusiewicz, who died by suicide about a month after the August 2021 murders of the women. Pinkusiewicz reportedly confessed to the murder to his significant other.
A key interaction was noted as a possible motive in the killing, with both Crystal Schulte and the suspect having worked at the same McDonald's near Moab, though on different shifts. In early August, Schulte went behind the counter while not in uniform to make food for Turner, which upset Pinkusiewicz, who was working at the time. That being said, there is no confirmation that Pinkusiewicz confronted Schulte about this incident, nor is there confirmation that Crystal even knew who Pinkusiewicz was due to their different work schedules.
In regard to the murder confession, Pinkusiewicz stated that he shot the women inside of their tent – a detail that was not publicly released, with the women ultimately being found after they were dragged outside of their tent.
Aside from the alleged confession, a key piece of evidence was a vehicle captured on camera going to and leaving the campsite at times that fit with the timeline of the murders. This vehicle was a Toyota Yaris, with a vehicle of the same model registered to Pinkusiewicz. The description of the 'creepy' camper also matched that of Pinkusiewicz, with additional ties found in the weapon and type of ammunition used in the killings. Pinkusiewicz also had notes stored in his phone that indicated thoughts of violence.
A full breakdown of the case, including the timeline and evidence involved, can be found here:
