The Casa Bonita saga continues, as new owners struggle to reopen the restaurant that was made viral by television series 'South Park.' After the restaurant was shut down in 2020, it was purchased by show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.
In an article from the Denver Post, Parker equates the push to reopen the restaurant as "the very, very worst [Kitchen Nightmares example] you could possibly imagine," citing a number of concerns related to plumbing, ventilation, and more – even the recognizable fountain found in front of the building had to be destroyed.
"We're talking about just health and safety stuff, like so someone won't die," said Stone on the matter in the Denver Post report.
Predictably, all of these issues have continued to delay the reopening of the restaurant, with a reopening date yet to be announced.
Casa Bonita was initially shut down during the start of the coronavirus pandemic and later purchased by Parker and Stone. The restaurant went viral worldwide in 2003 after being featured as the centerpiece of a South Park episode in which a main character goes to extraordinary lengths to dine at the restaurant. Prior to its closure, the restaurant was known more-so for its over-the-top decor and entertainment rather than its food, with attractions at the establishment including cliff divers, live music, and more.
Read an in-depth report about the problems that have come with reopening Casa Bonita from the Denver Post here.
