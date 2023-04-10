The iconic, soon to be reopened, Casa Bonita restaurant in Lakewood has recently announced that they will be sponsoring the 2023 Denver Colfax Marathon's volunteer program.
The Denver Colfax Marathon is one of the state's largest annual marathons and has attracted roughly 20,000 participants to past races, according to the race's website.
Each year, the race is made possible by the roughly 1,500 volunteers that help run the event. The Casa Bonita sponsorship will go toward supporting the volunteer program and each volunteer will get a limited-edition pink Casa Bonita T-shirt for participating.
Race weekend takes place from May 19 to 21, including a 5K, a marathon, a half marathon, an 'urban 10 miler, and marathon relay events. The marathon takes place on Sunday, May 21.
“We applaud Andrea and the entire marathon team for staging such an incredible race year after year,” said Dana Rodriguez, Executive Chef, Casa Bonita in the announcement on the marathon's website.
“We are honored to be a 2023 race season volunteer program sponsor, and we’re excited to support the volunteers and contribute to the success of marathon weekend. And to all the runners, good luck!”
Casa Bonita has still not announced an official grand reopening date, but have previously said that the restaurant will open its doors in May.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.