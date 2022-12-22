Casa Bonita

Casa Bonita. File photo.

 David Mullen

Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and chef Dana 'Loco' Rodriguez took to Facebook to announce the long-awaited Casa Bonita reopening date as a holiday surprise for Coloradans.

Without further ado, Casa Bonita will be reopening in May of 2023! A specific date was not provided, but in this case, South Park fans will surely be happy to settle for a reopening month.

Casa Bonita gained popularity after it was featured in an episode of popular television show South Park in 2003, which showed off the cliff divers, live music, and more.

Near the beginning of the pandemic, the restaurant closed indefinitely, starting a chain of events that led to South Park creators purchasing the spot.

The news of reopening follows a long period of revamping and repairs.

Do you think the new and improved Casa Bonita will live up to the hype? Let us know in the comments.

(1) comment

Retired2Hunt
Retired2Hunt

Never was able to dine there... wish I could have... but I won't be stepping anywhere close to Denver - ever. You get what you vote for people.

Report Add Reply

