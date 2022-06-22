The sound of roaring engines will ring loud on Pikes Peak come Sunday, when dozens of race cars blast up a summit-bound road at speeds well over 100 miles per hour.
On June 26, the 100th running of the iconic Pikes Peak International Hill Climb vehicle race will take place outside of Colorado Springs. Ticket holders are able to attend the race, while anyone can attend Fan Fest – a celebratory party that takes place in downtown Colorado Springs on Friday, attracting thousands.
The race travels a 12.42-mile stretch of the Pikes Peak Highway, which eventually reaches the 14,115-foot summit after 156 turns. On top of dealing with the turns at a high rate of speed, drivers must also be ready to encounter treacherous mountain weather, deadly roadside drop-offs, and wildlife in their path.
This year is likely to be a dicey one, too, if the race runs as scheduled. Mountain-Forecast.com forecasts light snow on Pikes Peak the night before the race and during morning hours, with cloudy skies and temperatures below freezing at the summit during race time. Last year, similar conditions that created icy roads, resulting in the race being shortened by three miles.
The first running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb took place in 1916. More than 100 years later, the record for the course was set in 2018 by French driver Romain Dumas. Behind the wheel of an electric Volkswagen, Dumas completed the 12.42-mile stretch in just 7 minutes and 57 seconds. The top course time during the first 1916 running was 20 minutes, 55 seconds.
Find a full schedule of events here and the official race website here. While tickets are needed to attend the event on the mountain (must be purchased online), the Fan Fest event is free and beloved by the public.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
GOD speed to all who participate in hill climb too! Stay safe for all! Jess &Shane
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.