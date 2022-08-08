Officials in the San Luis Valley city of Alamosa have issued a warning to the public about a recent mountain lion sighting at a popular local trail network.
According to the warning, the mountain lion was spotted on the Toivo Malm Trail Network and reported to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, with this trail network located near the Alamosa National Wildlife Refuge on the southeast side of the city.
A relatively remote and less populated part of the state with ample wildlife, the San Luis Valley is an ideal mountain lion habitat. Read more about mountain lions in the valley in this 2021 report from the Alamosa Citizen.
Officials noted that while mountain lion attacks are rare, caution is necessary.
While on the trail, it is recommended that hikers make noise, avoid hiking alone, carry a stick, keep kids close, and keep their dogs on a leash. If a mountain lion is encountered, do not turn and run. Instead, stay calm, raise your arms, talk firmly and loudly, and back away slowly. If attacked, fight back.
(1) comment
I carry a small pepper spray when I walk a 3 mile trail just before dark, part of which is somewhat remote.
