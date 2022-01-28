A car rolled into Boulder Creek, but missed the water on Thursday while trying to avoid a head-on crash with a truck that was in the wrong lane, according to the Boulder Police Department.
The car was traveling eastbound along Boulder Canyon Drive when it came around a bend to a westbound truck in the wrong lane at around 4:20 PM, police say.
"The driver swerved to avoid the collision, overcorrected, and ended up going down the embankment coming to a rest before going into the water," said Public Information Officers for the Boulder Police Department, Dionne Waugh.
The truck driver did not stop, according to police.
The driver of the car that ended up in the creek only suffered a bloody nose as a result of the crash.
Anyone with information on the crash is being asked to contact dispatch at 303-441-3333, Ext. 8 and ask for Officer Dan Berg.
