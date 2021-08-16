According to the Colorado State Patrol, a vehicle sailed off the side of a cliff near popular Colorado Springs-area tourist attraction Cave of the Winds on Saturday.
Upon investigation, no one was found in the vehicle, leading authorities to believe the red car was 'ditched' off the cliff. According to KKTV, authorities were able to identify the owner, though it is unclear whether or not the owner of the vehicle was involved in the incident.
As might be expected, the vehicle had significant damage. This was likely the result of colliding with a number of trees and rolling as the car fell down the steep slope. It is unclear how the car ended up in the canyon.
State troopers have stated that the tourist attraction will be left to deal with removing the vehicle.
Cave of the Winds is a popular adventure park in Colorado Springs that features a canyon swing, a zipline, a high ropes course, a via ferrata, and multiple cave tours. It stands tall above two flanking canyons.
