Last year was the deadliest year on Colorado roads in two decades, with 672 traffic-related deaths taking place around the state – 246 of which involved impairment, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).
With the announcement of the 2022 'Drugged Driving' campaign, the department wants to remind drivers of the dangers of marijuana-impaired driving.
"As the drugged driving campaign kicks off for 2022, our goals haven’t changed – we remain committed to educating and raising awareness of the dangers, consequences, and alternatives to driving high. We continue to align our efforts with CDOT’s Vision Zero pledge to eliminate all fatalities on Colorado roads," the campaign preview said.
"If you spent the afternoon at a brewery, it’s likely you’d call a ride-share service. Our goal is for the public to have the same reaction after visiting a cannabis consumption venue," the preview said.
Around 18 percent of marijuana users in Colorado admit to driving 2-3 hours after getting high, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
"In 2020, there were 48 cannabis-involved fatalities with drivers who tested positive for 5ng or greater of Delta-9 THC (CDOT, Fatality Analysis Reporting System). This cannot remain the norm any longer," CDOT said.
The legal penalty for driving under the influence of marijuana in Colorado is a DUI and can include community service, points against your license, a fee, and possible jail time.
This is way overdue too! we see so many people who are driving high and wonder why they just had a accident! So phones and weed and driving under the influence anything else is all bad!Jess
