Think you have a shot at spotting camouflaged wildlife on the trail? This photo might have you second guessing that confidence.
Rio Mora National Wildlife Refuge (in New Mexico) took to Facebook to share a photo of a juvenile male elk being stalked by a mountain lion. It's easy to spot the elk... the mountain lion, not so much.
Do you see the mountain lion? The only clue the park provides is that it's hiding in tall grass. I'd recommend trying to zoom in.
See it yet?
I'm about to give you another clue, so look at that first picture one more time and give it your best effort.
Still can't find it?
Alright, here's a zoomed in photo that makes it much easier to spot.
See it? Good. Now, go back to the big image and see if you can find it.
Pretty wild how well a mountain lion can stay hidden with seemingly nothing to really hide behind.
If you happen to spot a mountain lion on the trail, don't panic and don't run. Remember, mountain lion attacks on humans are quite rare.
Instead, try to make yourself loud and large to scare the lion away, slowly separating yourself from the situation without losing eyesight of the cat. Back away slowly and throw something in the direction of the cat, if possible – without bending over to pick something up.
Didn't see the mountain lion and really wishing you could find it?
You'll find the mountain lion circled on the image below.
