Upon the reintroduction of wolves to Colorado, problem interactions are bound to occur, as can be the case with any wild animal that shares a space with humans. The Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan Stakeholder Advisory Group (SAG) has provided a list of recommendations to Colorado Parks and Wildlife in regard to how these negative interactions should be managed.
Here are five key takeaways from the SAG report:
1. The possibility of both positive and negative impacts from wolf reintroduction are acknowledged. Among the potential negative impacts are depredation on livestock, a decrease in the ability to hunt ungulates, possible attacks on pets and humans, and wolves entering urban areas. Because of these possible negative impacts, authorities are already working on a plan to react and limit these effects.
2. According to the group, killing of problematic wolves should be allowed in several cases. Among these instances are when a wolf is spotted attacking livestock or working dogs, when human safety is threatened, and if a pet is attacked (though this was left a bit up in the air). Under the proposal, how the wolf can be killed does vary depending on the situation – if the wolf is attacking a person, that person can respond in self-defense immediately, while a case of depredation on livestock would likely require an investigation by authorities first.
3. According to the group, many cases should not lead to a lethal response, including when a wolf is around human life but not threatening, when wolves are killing ungulates (due to this being natural behavior), and when wolves are denning in urban areas. These instances would likely lead to alternative non-lethal responses.
4. A range of non-lethal options were proposed for when a lethal wolf control option wasn't recommended by the group. This includes non-lethal deterrents like guard dogs, fladry, and hazing with rubber bullets, as well as relocation in some instances. For example, if wolves were denning in a city, they would be relocated. It was also recommended the public education take place in areas where wolves might pass through to help prevent a negative interaction.
5. According to the group, wolves could eventually be hunted, but only after the reintroduction has been deemed a success. Previously, authorities have stated that the gray wolf should be delisted from the endangered animal list in Colorado once the population has reached 150 for two consecutive years or 200 at any time. Some other groups have stated this is too low. Either way, this delisting will likely be what ultimately leads authorities to create a plan for hunting wolves.
This recent Stakeholder Advisory Group proposal is just one more piece of the puzzle that will precede the expected finalization and implementation of a full reintroduction plan prior to the end of 2023. All proposals in this document are still pending approval.
Read the full Stakeholder Advisory Group report here.
