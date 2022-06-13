The Colorado Parks and Wildlife fell short to maximize the use of campsites for the public last year, and, as a result, failed collect millions of dollars in campground fees, state auditors said in a report released Monday.
Those uncollected fees could have generated $2.8 million in revenue for the agency – money that would have helped cover $11 million in annual budget shortfall the agency expects to face by 2025, the auditors said.
In addition, state auditors said, based on conversation with park managers, the risk exists that staffers and volunteers closed campsites to benefit family or friends.
The audit considered data related to 4,200 overnight campsites located at state parks, which were booked a total of 209,000 times throughout 2021, driving $14.7 million in revenue.
Here's a look at a few of the noteworthy findings:
- 36 percent of campsites were closed for at least one night from January 1 to September 7. While closures may have been for legitimate reasons, discrepancies in reservation data made it impossible to determine what closures were reasonable. If these campsites were open and reserved by the public, it could have brought in $1.9 million in added revenue.
– 65 percent of reserved camping nights (136,500) were booked at a discounted rate, totaling $837,000 less than what could have been charged. This is an approved change that can be made by regional managers, but managers did not always document reasoning for discounts properly. Some of these discounts are associated with a certain type of parks pass, while other discounts may be put in place due to low interest in a campground, lack of updated amenities, or when some facilities are closed or aren't fully operational.
– 268 canceled reservations were refunded for reasons that do not qualify for a refund, totaling $12,500.
– $14.7 million in revenue was collected, but up to $2.8 million more could have been collected in the absence of issues revealed in the audit.
– 78,916 reservations in northeast Colorado made this the most popular region, home to 15 state parks.
– 22,763 reservations were made in the southwest region, making this the least popular region among campers, home to 8 state parks.
– 162 of the 2,564 campsites (6%) that faced closure were closed for 120 days or more. 317 of the closures (12%) were in place for more than a month.
– $760,099 of potential revenue was lost with 'full hookup' campsite closures, which have a minimum standard nightly fee of $41. The full hookup sites were closed for a total of 18,539 nights. One of the more expensive options, this type of site also accounted for the most closed nights.
– 6,520 nights were booked and paid for at full hookup sites, accounting for $235,074 in collected fees. While full hookup sites were behind a lot of the missed opportunity in terms of driving revenue last year, these sites are also booked at a much lower rate and drove less overall revenue.
– 95,550 reservations were made at tent/electric sites, the most of any category. The next most popular option was a 'basic' site, accounting for 32,880 reservations.
– $2.83 million was collected at tent/electric campsites, more than any other type of site.
State auditors made several recommendations to improve management of the campsites, most of which were related to better documentation of campsite closures and discounts, along with other aspects of operation. They also suggested additional training.
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife agreed with each of the state auditors' recommendations.
“Colorado has a great asset in its state parks system. We want to ensure that the State is maximizing campsite resources for use by all Coloradans and our out-of-state visitors. We also want to ensure that fee revenue from campsite reservations is maximized, since that fee revenue helps to fund the parks,” said Cariann Ryan, Audit Supervisor.
(2) comments
My hubby &I stopped going to campsites as they were getting to expensive to stay! We stayed for four nights in Yellowstone a few years ago and haven't been back there either! all our camping equipment is still in storage. A waste if you ask me, but can not afford to go anymore! .Jess
Wonder if this audit noted that the CO State Park system is seriously understaffed which causes closure for safety and lack of oversight.
