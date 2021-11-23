The Summit County Sheriff's Office needs help from the public in identifying a person of interest who allegedly went shopping with credit cards that were stolen from vehicles at a Colorado campground earlier this month.
On November 7, two locked vehicles were broken into by force at the Windy Point Campground in Frisco, according to police. An unidentified suspect allegedly stole several items out of the vehicles, including credit cards, between 10 AM and noon that day.
The person of interest allegedly used the stolen cards to go shopping at the Target in Silverthorne two times.
The man was seen again at the Meadow Creek Trailhead in a black SUV with a female and a puppy, police say.
If you recognize this individual, or have any information contact detectives at 970-668-8600,
