Mudslides throughout Colorado amid heavy rainfall is snarling travel throughout the state, including for backcountry campers.
Campers were forced to hunker down overnight Thursday after a mudslide flowed over Avalanche Creek Road near Colorado Highway 133, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office said in a tweet late Thursday night the mudslide released about 0.5 mile away from Highway 133. Crews were unable to remove debris from the dirt road due to the risk for additional slides and flooding.
Mudslide on Avalanche Creek Road (Crystal Valley) approx 1/2 mile off Hwy 133. Resources will not be able to clear it due to the risk of further slides overnight. Campers will hunker down until the AM. @Carbondalefire @USFSWhiteRiver (Photo credit: Catherine Christoff) pic.twitter.com/uVolUJxrHm— Pitkin Co. Sheriff (@PitkinSheriff) July 23, 2021
Disruptions in traffic continued early Friday on CO-133 at mile marker 53 where traffic is alternating due to the mudslide, according to Colorado Department of Transportation. Click here for CDOT's Travel Center for the most up-to-date information on road closures and conditions statewide.
Additionally, CDOT officials shut down all lanes of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon overnight Thursday as debris flows from flash flooding covered parts of the road.
Flooding near the Grizzly Creek burn scar brought down debris to the road about 5:30 p.m., forcing closures between Glenwood Springs - Exit 116 and Dotsero - Exit 133, and at West Rifle - Exit 187, the department said. Read more here.
UPDATE - 9:30 pm (7/22) I-70 in Glenwood Canyon is CLOSED overnight both WB & EB with no estimated time of opening due to several debris flows that occurred earlier this evening. pic.twitter.com/L4YgfcjQNK— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 23, 2021
Along with road conditions, always check the weather forecast when traveling through the state of Colorado. Visit the National Weather Service's website for official updates on forecasts.
On Friday, the majority of western Colorado's mountains, including mountain roads, passes, and communities, were issued a Flash Flood Watch by the National Weather Service. Read more here.
