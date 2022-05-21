A pair of campers on Conundrum Creek trail in Pitkin County, had a close call with Colorado's rapidly changing temperatures on Friday, according to a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.
The campers, both in their 20s, contacted emergency services at around 12:40 PM.
"It was reported that one of the campers was suffering from frostbite and unable to move. The campers, both in their 20’s, also had several items of gear break and were unable to make food," the release said.
Crews from the sheriff's office and Mountain Rescue Aspen (MRA) were deployed to the scene. According to officials, the pair was located an estimated 6 miles from the trailhead.
"At approximately 5:04 pm, the MRA ground team made contact with the two campers on the Conundrum Creek trail. The campers did not have any serious injuries and were able to walk out on their own with assistance from MRA volunteers," officials said.
Thanks goes out to search and rescue crews involved in this successful mission.
A cold front moved through the state on Friday, dropping 20 inches of snow in some areas. It is important to always check for updated weather forecasts before adventuring into the Colorado outdoors.
Even during springtime, temps can drop quickly in Colorado, especially at night. Prepare yourself for sudden changes in weather by packing extra blankets, clothes, and an emergency kit.
Weather alerts from the National Weather Service can be found, here.
