A digital camera has been returned to a woman in Colorado, nearly 13 years after she lost it while tubing in the Animas River in Durango. The woman, Coral Amayi, recently took to Facebook to share her amazing, unlikely story.
According to Amayi, her waterproof digital camera was reportedly hanging from her neck by a cord when she went tubing in 2010. According to the post, she was thrown from her tube when she passed through Smelter Rapid and the camera was ripped from her neck.
Smelter Rapid is a class three rapid located on the portion of the river that passes through Santa Rita Park. According to AmericanWhiteWater.org, the rapid is easily strong enough to knock you over.
Amayi didn't see the camera again until just a few weeks ago.
"Recently a guy found it and was able to recover the photos of the SD card and then he posted about the pics he found on a Durango online garage sale group on Facebook," the post reads.
The photos were ones that she had taken of her best friend's bridal shower and wedding. One of her friends eventually tagged her in the post.
"He remembered me losing my camera and saw me in one of the photos. The photo on the bottom left is from when I went to a bar and ordered 5 Blue Bridesmaids, the bartender asked how to make it and I said just add some Curacao and make it match our dresses," she said.
According to a report by KDVR, the camera was located around 1.2 miles downstream from where it was first lost.
"Hats off to OM System and their Olympus Stylus 790W. The camera was unusable but it was tough enough to keep the SD card intact,"Amayi said.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.