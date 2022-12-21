Homewood Mountain Resort. Image: ©2022 Google Maps.

Fans of Lake Tahoe's Homewood Mountain Resort might have to say goodbye to the day pass and the season pass. This 1,260-acre ski area reportedly has plans to switch to lifetime-member access only.

The price of a lifetime membership is yet to be revealed, but local media reports the cost of a lifetime membership (plus annual dues) will go toward revamping an aging infrastructure. Snow-Forecast.com reports that the move is an attempt to convert the destination into a luxury resort.

Comments found in forums across the internet show a mixed reaction to the news, with some concerned about how the expensive lifetime membership will likely eliminate a chance for access for most.

One thing that hasn't been mentioned is whether or not other requirements will exist for membership – for example, ownership of a home in the area. This is one barrier of entry often seen at membership resorts, including Montana's famous Yellowstone Club and Colorado's Cimarron Mountain Club.

Do you think more lifetime membership resorts will pop up in upcoming years? Let us know in the comments.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

