The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) is reporting an increase in avalanche risk around the state on Friday, following a snowstorm the dropped around a foot of snow in some areas.
According to the center, the Northern Mountains received between 10 and 12 inches of snow and areas along the Northern Front Range got up to 11 inches in the storm that stretched through Thursday night into Friday morning.
"As you would expect, with new snow comes an increasing avalanche danger across the Northern Mountains. Most areas have a moderate (2 out of 5) danger. If you are traveling in the Park Range northeast of Steamboat Springs, look for dangerous wind drifts on easterly facing near and above treeline slopes. Avoid any steep northerly-facing terrain where this new snow rests over weak layers at the ground," CAIC said in a Facebook post.
On the Front Range, the center is cautioning people to be wary of large slopes with continuous snow cover.
"Stick to lower-angle terrain in areas where you find more than about 8 inches of new or recently wind-drifted snow sitting on older layers. Most avalanches in the Front Range will be small, but they could still knock you down and send you for a ride," officials said.
Wind drifts have also built some small slabs below ridgelines from Vail to the eastern side of the Continental Divide, including Vail Pass, Breckenridge, Loveland Pass, Berthoud Pass, and Jones Pass, the center reported.
"Although the avalanche danger is LOW (Level 1 of 5) across most of the rest of the state, there are still small pockets of snow lingering near easterly-facing ridgelines that could catch you off guard. Keep an eye out for signs of wind loading, such as smooth pillows of snow or a hard hollow sounding snow surface in indicate places you should avoid," CAIC said.
According to the National Weather Service, roughly six people die in avalanches in Colorado each year. The service also reports that the most avalanches happen during or just after snowstorms.
Being mindful of the terrain that you enter could prevent you from being caught in a slide. Pay attention to wind, drifted areas, pockets of deeps snow, cracks in the snow, and evidence of previous slides.
Also, always check the current avalanche forecast before entering the Colorado backcountry.
