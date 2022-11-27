By Thanksgiving Day, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) had recorded over 100 avalanches in Colorado since October 1. According to the center, five people were caught in the slides, and one was partially buried.
Fortunately, no serious avalanche-related injures have been reported so far, but with avalanche season in full swing CAIC wants to remind Coloradans to update their electronic rescue gear before heading out into the backcountry.
CAIC recommends that anyone that uses transceivers, electronic airbag packs, or any other electronic communication devices visit the manufacturers website for each device and check for updates.
"Make sure your electronic gear is ready to go. Make sure to register your gear, so you know about firmware updates and other vital issues like potential recalls. These updates are essential," CAIC said in a Facebook post.
Having these tools can be lifesaving.
Those entering Colorado's backcountry this winter should have knowledge of avalanche risk mitigation. Bring avalanche safety gear when in avalanche terrain every time (with proper training) and always be aware of the risk before heading out.
Visit the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website for more information and follow them on Instagram and other social media for regular updates (Friends of CAIC is also a helpful follow).
