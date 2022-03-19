The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) is calling for dangerous avalanche conditions this weekend, with mild weather and sunshine in the forecasted around the state.
"We are concerned about the potential for skier or rider-triggered large and unsurvivable avalanches. Avalanche conditions are complicated and tricky because there is little to no feedback with fewer obvious signs of instability like cracking and collapsing," the center said in a post on Facebook.
The post comes after a snowboarder was killed by an avalanche that took place about five miles southwest of Ophir, earlier this week.
"Where the danger is rated Moderate–9 of 10 zones today– it is not your run-of-the-mill Moderate danger. You’ll often hear this setup of low-feedback and high-consequence avalanches referred to as "Scary Moderate" … and it is. There are slopes that you can travel on safely but if you aren’t diligent and you choose the wrong slope, the result can be catastrophic," CAIC said.
Those entering Colorado's backcountry this weekend should bring avalanche safety gear when in avalanche terrain every time (with proper training) and always be aware of the risk before heading out. Visit the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website for more information and follow them on Instagram and other social media for regular updates (Friends of CAIC is also a helpful follow).
