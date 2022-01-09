Avalanche danger is being called considerable in the Northern Mountains and Moderate in the Central and Southern Mountains, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
"Time and unJanuary-like daytime temperatures are helping the danger to trend downwards. This trend is different in different parts of the state, hence the differences in todays danger," CAIC said in a Facebook post on Sunday.
Even so, there have been several avalanches reported over the last few days that were powerful enough to have buried and killed backcountry travelers, CAIC records show.
"The majority of these avalanches released in the Front Range, Vail/Summit, and northern part of the Sawatch zones. They broke on slopes at all elevations, but primary on ones that face northeast, east and southeast," the post read.
The interactive map below shows the impacted zones.
"Across the state it is getting harder to trigger an avalanche, but if you do it is going to be big! This is especially true in the Northern Mountains," CAIC said.
Before traveling to the backcountry, it's important to have, and know how to use, an avalanche-rescue transceiver, a probe pole, and shovel.
Find updates to this information on the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website.
