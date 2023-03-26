A cabin, located in a rural area of Eagle County, was completely destroyed by a fire on Sunday, according to a news release from Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority (RFFRA).
Officials were first made aware of the blaze, which sparked at 7104 Frying Pan Road, at approximately 6:42 AM. The initial report suggested that the cabin was already fully engulfed in flames for around 20 minutes before crews arrived.
Upon arrival to the scene, officials reported that the structure was partially collapsed. Fortunately the fire has not spread.
"The remote location off of Frying Pan Road resulted in the fire apparatus not being able to access the cabin. Due to these circumstances, the cabin is still burning and no fire suppression activities are taking place. No adjacent structures or vegetation is threatened," officials said in the statement that was released at around 1:49 PM.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and no information regarding occupants, if there were any, has been made available.
